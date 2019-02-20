Surprise reason behind Bikie’s GoFundMe page

THE Gold Coast boss of the Hells Angels is pleading with friends and fellow bikies to help fund the growing cost of his legal battles.

Gregory Pearce, 45, has gone hat in hand on Facebook, asking for money in a fundraiser titled "Court costs past present future".

Over the past three days Pearce has managed to raise $1700 of what he hopes will amount to $10,000 to fund the cost of his latest court case, defending charges over the bashing of a 42-year-old man on a disability pension out the front of a Palm Beach hotel on January 19.

Police allege Pearce king-hit the man before kicking and punching him while he was on the ground.

Officers from the bikie-busting Taskforce Maxima arrested Pearce, the president of the Gold Coast chapter of the Hells Angels, on January 22.

On the Facebook fundraiser, Pearce writes: "As many of you know, I have been smashed by the police and the media recently for being a Hells Angel.

A still from CCTV footage showing an assault outside the Palm Beach Hotel on the Gold Coast.

"In past 4 years have been arrested and held in custody on charges which have been false or dropped at the last minute.

"These actions have affected my livelihood and my ability to earn a living as a plumber and a builder."

He said he joined the Hells Angels for the friendship, but the constant "harassment" by the legal system was costing him financially.

"I joined my club for the friendship and the comradery, not to the criminal the media and police have made me out to be (sic).

"The constant scrutiny and harassment has come at a significant cost not only financially but to my family life.

A still from CCTV footage showing an assault outside the Palm Beach Hotel on the Gold Coast.

"Those of you who know me know this is a hard thing for me to do but I have spent over $100,000 over the last 3 years to fight for the same rights many of you believe in."

He goes on to ask friends and fellow bikies to get behind him and fund the costs.

"So I am asking all my FB friends and supporters to help support me to assist with my ongoing legal battle.

"If you're an 81 Supporter (Hells Angel supporter), a dear friend or someone who believes in everyday working Australians having the right to support their family by working legitimately I ask for your help.

"It's tough out there for many working in today's climate so I ask you please do not contribute if you can't. But for the ones who can I sincerely appreciate your support."

Pearce also posted that he would show receipts for the cost of his solicitor and would use any leftover money "to fight for freedom of others who need it".

Pearce was charged with affray and will appear at Southport Magistrates Court again tomorrow.