Hellmuth is the best in the west

DARTS: “It’s a game where I didn’t know if I had won or lost.”

Gladstone District Darts Association Incorporated Zahn Hellmuth was crowned the Australian Under-17 Singles darts champion at the Australian Junior Championship in Perth recently in his first season as a Queensland junior representative.

Zahn Hellmuth, 16, placed second in the Queensland Darts Junior State Championships in Brisbane last weekend, qualifying him for the Queensland team.

Hellmuth 17 had to wait until later after the grand final against Tasmanian Lachlan Gleeson to see if he had taken the mantle.

“The grand final was a really close final and I won 4-3 with an average of 25.85,” Hellmuth said.

“Darts is a game where you don’t know if you had won and the averages all depend on how you play.”

Hellmuth also played in other formats - doubles, mixed doubles and teams but said he prefered to play singles.

Being alone on a ‘darts island’ with your opponent can be daunting and Hellmuth said the only way to stave away nerves was to be calm.

“To cope with nerves was just to push through, stay calm and breathe,” he said.

Hellmuth said he didn’t have any real mentors but said there was a player he looked up to.

“Jeremy Fagg is one and he won the senior Australian championship late last year,” he said.

Hellmuth is keen to pursue a career as a professional darts player and plans to move south.

“I’m planning to move down to Brisbane later in the year and that means I could play every night and play in most competitions,” he said.

“I want to travel and play more so that I could get more experience.”