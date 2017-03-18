'Hell-bent on taking money': Pollie's powerful words during Gladstone trip

HARSH PENALTY: Senator Chris Ketter and former Labor candidate Zac Beers say the government is kidding themselves if they think wage cuts will create more jobs.

LABOR'S Queensland Senator Chris Ketter came to Gladstone on a fact-finding mission to better understand how workers in town would be impacted by the Fair Work Commission's decision to cut Sunday penalty rates.

He said he was keen to find out how workers were feeling, with most telling him they were confused about the FWC's decision.

But most importantly he said workers told him they were concerned about how the cuts to penalty rates would affect their ability to look after their families and make ends meet.

Although Mr Ketter admitted that many workers in Gladstone were signed up on enterprise bargaining agreements, he feared the cut to Sunday penalty rates was just the beginning.

"We know that one in seven workers in Flynn will be impacted by this decision on penalty rates,” Mr Ketter said.

"Penalty rates mean a lot to people in regional areas (and that's part of the reason) we are introducing a private members bill to parliament next week to stop the cuts.

"We need to get the support of crossbenchers and that's why I'm here calling on Ken O'Dowd to support the bill.”

Figures show that workers in Gladstone could lose up to $77 a week under the new changes to Sunday penalty rates.

But if Mr Ketter was hopeful of winning MrO'Dowd over, he may have to reconsider.

"The blow-in Senator is once again mistaken if he seriously thinks I would cross the floor to join him and the anti-business, anti-employment former union boss he calls 'leader',” Mr O'Dowd said.

"The Senator's comments aren't backed up by the facts. We have dozens of small businesses in Flynn ready to hire that can't because of the expense of penalty rates.”

Mr Ketter said the introduction of the private members bill to stop the cuts was a "black and white” issue and provided the opportunity to Mr O'Dowd to "show that he does care” about workers.

"How can you create jobs through cuts? When you cut wages you cut money from the local economy,” he said.

Zac Beers, who ran against Mr O'Dowd at the last federal election, said workers he had spoken to were "terrified” about the cuts.

"The Prime Minister is ideologically hell-bent on taking money out of workers' pockets and giving it to big business,” he said.

"We know businesses willuse this decision as leverage ... this will be the beginning of the end for penalty rates.”