Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Israel Folau saga is far from over. Picture: AP
The Israel Folau saga is far from over. Picture: AP
Rugby Union

More Hell awaits Rugby Australia, Folau

by Jim Tucker
8th May 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

This is only the end of the beginning in the Israel Folau saga which is destined for the courts now Rugby Australia almost has a green light to tear up his contract.

Being found to have committed a high-level breach of RA's Code of Conduct by a three-person panel is as severe as it sounds.

The Folau camp can go to an independent appeals committee, as set out by RA, should the Code of Conduct panel now decide that termination is the punishment.

Beyond that the Court of Arbitration for Sport may be the next stop to challenge the finding.

That's the same CAS which ruled against South African runner Caster Semenya's plea to be allowed to compete in women's competition without having to lower her testosterone to a level demanded by the peak body in athletics.

Religion is just as vexing but the Folau case has been about vilification not freedom of speech.

It wasn't guaranteed but the Code of Conduct panel has seen the real point.

The panel appears to have given great weight to Folau being warned last year of the damage to the code that further vilification of homosexuals would have.

The fallout since his "Hell Awaits You" post on social media is unlike anything seen before in rugby and, selfishly, most of this mess was foreseeable by Folau.

More Stories

israel folau rugby australia wallabies
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    100 JOBS: Labor to promise Gladstone CBD boost

    premium_icon 100 JOBS: Labor to promise Gladstone CBD boost

    Politics IN A bid to help revive the city centre, Labor is today expected to promise to create 100 full-time Department of Human Services jobs in Gladstone.

    'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    premium_icon 'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    Crime Domestic violence victim shares stories to help others

    Masked, armed thieves front court over alleged violent spree

    premium_icon Masked, armed thieves front court over alleged violent spree

    News The three men, in their 20s, were charged

    • 8th May 2019 10:00 AM
    'Wonderful morning': Whole town to attend morning tea

    premium_icon 'Wonderful morning': Whole town to attend morning tea

    News One in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85

    • 8th May 2019 10:00 AM