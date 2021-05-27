Menu
A private helicopter has made a startling discovery during a search for two men reported missing for a number of days in a remote Far Northern region.
Helicopter’s startling find during search for missing men

27th May 2021 1:08 PM
UPDATE: Two men missing at Lakefield National Park have been located.

Cameron Wilson, 31, of Trinity Park, and Cairns Whitified, 23, of Cairns North, were located by a private helicopter at about 10am.

"They have been located, they appear to be safe and well, doing fine," a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

Rescuers have not yet physically reached the two men by ground.

The pair planned to camp at the park on Sunday and return after one night, but had not been heard from since May 22.

 

EARLIER: A SEARCH and rescue is currently underway in the Lakefield National Park area for two Far North men reported missing.

A 31-year-old Trinity Park man, Cameron Wilson and 23-year-old Cairns North man, Caine Whitfield planned to camp at the Lakefield National Park on Sunday, May 22 and return after one night.

The pair are believed to be travelling in a silver Toyota HiLux bearing Queensland registration CDW89.

The men have not been seen or heard since May 22 and police are concerned for their welfare.

A search and rescue operation began yesterday afternoon, with the assistance of a rescue helicopter, police and other agencies.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have any information on the whereabouts of the men to contact police immediately.

 

 

 

Originally published as Helicopter's startling find during remote search for missing men

