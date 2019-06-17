Helicopter visit lands well with youngsters

Yarwun State School was visited by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter for an education talk on Friday June 14.

Yarwun State School was visited by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter for an education talk on Friday June 14. Contributed

COUNTRY students from the Gladstone region had a front row seat watching the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter land at Yarwun on Friday.

The visit was part of an educational program to help teach children from Yarwun, Mt Larcom, Ambrose and Ubobo state school the important role the helicopter plays in the community.

RACQ education manager Julie Smith said it was an exciting day for all.

"It is very exciting to be able to give these country students exposure to such a wonderful lifesaving resource as the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter and the amazing and vital services they provide to our community,” she said.

"(Friday was) also about sending messages to our treasured young people to stay safe on the roads when they are walking across the road, riding their bike or being a passenger in the car no matter how short or far they are travelling.”

The children saw the ins and outs of the Bell 412EP and its automatic flight control system.

She said the students were given a chance to have a Q and A with the rescue team and the older group was witness to the helicopter being tasked out to a job.

"Our young people are a big deal to someone in this world and that's why we want to keep them safe,” Ms Smith said. "Something as simple as putting on a helmet or clicking on your seatbelt could save your life.”

Liana Walker