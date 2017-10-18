Rescue chopper turned away from trawler crewmen search

The fishing trawler, Diane, was reported missing in waters near Middle Island, north of Seventeen Seventy on Monday night.

The fishing trawler, Diane, was reported missing in waters near Middle Island, north of Seventeen Seventy on Monday night. Queensland Police Service

STRONG winds and heavy rain are hindering search and rescue efforts this morning for six fishing trawler crewmen lost at sea.

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said a rescue helicopter could not join the search this morning because of the tough conditions.

TODAY |

Trawler sinking: Survivor heard mates' cries for help

He said a large police vessel 'Conroy' which could handle the conditions is on its way to the search area, near Bustard Heads and Middle Island.

A fixed wing aircraft joined the search this morning, but Insp Somerville said the visibility "is close to zero".

Amphibious vehicle the 1770 LARC TOURS! is searching the shore line north of the Town of 1770 where debris was located washed ashore.

Inspector Darren Somerville at the press conference for the missing sailors. Mike Richards GLA171017PRESS

During yesterday's extensive search personal items, believed to be from the boat, and an oar were found washed up on the beach at Middle Island, near Seventeen Seventy.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue spotted wetsuits, a bucket and a thong floating in the water too.

LISTEN | Rescue crewman Garth Snaidero

The seven crew - mainly from Cairns and believed to be involved in a sea cucumber fishing operation onboard the 17m vessel - were travelling north from Bundaberg, potentially to the Capricorn Bunker group.

One survivor was found by passing sailors, after he was floating in the water for about seven hours.

The vessel flipped about 7.30pm Monday when six crewmen were inside the vessel, and the survivor was on deck. By midnight it sunk.