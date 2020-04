A MAN was flown to hospital this morning after requiring immediate treatment for a leg injury on a Central Queensland island.

At 8.40am, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Curtis Island, East of Gladstone for a man in his 70s who required transport to Gladstone Hospital.

The man was treated on scene by the flight medical crew before being transported to hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.