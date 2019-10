A woman was airlifted from Great Keppel Island to Rockhampton Hospital.

A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after requiring immediate treatment for a medical issue on a Central Queensland island.

Just after 1pm the RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island for a female patient who required transport to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The woman was treated on scene by the flight medical crew for a medical issue then transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.