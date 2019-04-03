Helicopter patrols set to begin around Central Qld

Helicopter inspections across CQ will take place during April and May.

RESIDENTS may start seeing more low-flying helicopters around the Gladstone region during the next few months.

Powerlink Queensland will be using the helicopter flights to carry out inspections of transmission lines across Central Queensland in April and May as part of maintaining the reliability and safety of the electricity network.

The flights are designed to identify vegetation encroachment along transmission line easements and to check infrastructure for maintenance issues.

Areas which will be covered include Gladstone, Toolooa, Baralaba, Biloela and Lilyvale.

Powerlink executive general manager operations and service delivery Gary Edwards said the routine would be carried out with minimum disruption.

"Our aim is to be as quick and non-disruptive as we can when completing these patrols," he said.

"Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines.

"We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near Powerlink's transmission lines while this essential work is carried out."

Anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing should contact Powerlink on 1800635369 during business hours or visit www.powerlink.com.au.