Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Helicopter called to 'serious' incident at Agnes Water

There are reports a tractor has rolled over on the Bruce Highway.
There are reports a tractor has rolled over on the Bruce Highway. Contributed
Chris Lees
Julia Bartrim
by and
UPDATE:    The helicopter has been dispatched from Bundaberg, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, and is still on route. It is believed to be a LifeFlight chopper.   

EARLIER: 

A HELICOPTER has been called to Agnes Water after a serious incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service responded initially to the incident at Springs Rd, Agnes Water this morning.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were on the scene assessing a patient believed to be a woman in her 20s, who was immersed in water for a period of time.

QAS was called out at 10.36am and arrived at Springs Rd at 10.50am.

The ambulance service could not say what the patient's condition current condition was, but said the fact a helicopter had been called was an indicator it was "serious".

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been activated.

More to come.

Topics:  agnes water drowning rescue helicopter

Gladstone Observer
Teen cyber-bullied after head-on collision on Bruce Highway

Teen cyber-bullied after head-on collision on Bruce Highway

A TEENAGE driver who briefly fell asleep at the wheel, causing a head-on collision, has been mocked on social media, a court has heard.

O'Dowd backs Nationals to go it alone

HE'S THE ONE: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (right) will shift his campaign focus to the bush at the next election.

Nats to refocus on the bush after state election loss.

'His lips were blue': Boy, 4, 'lucky' to be alive

SO CLOSE: Myles Martin, who was diagnosed with meningococcal, with his younger brother Blake.

Myles was diagnosed with meningococcal and choppered to Brisbane.

'Sex on the reef': It's not what you think

Professor Peter Harrison of Southern Cross University and his research team in the water.

Pioneering research on mass coral spawning at Heron Island.

Local Partners