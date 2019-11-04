Menu
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to help free a man in South Murwillumbah trapped in a drain.
Helicopter called to free man trapped in drain

Michael Doyle
4th Nov 2019 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
A MAN who was trapped in a storm-drain after allegedly avoiding being hit by a car was taken to hospital.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to South Murwillumbah, just before 11pm on Sunday, after reports of a man in his 40s was trapped.

The man was allegedly trapped for some time with his left leg stuck in the drain from the pelvis down.

Rescue workers were able to free him some time later using heavy equipment.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Tweed Heads Hospital.

