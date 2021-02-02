Heidi Klum flashes booty in tiny G-string

The 47-year-old model gave her 7.8 million Instagram followers a cheeky view behind the scenes of a Vogue photo shoot.

The 47-year-old model gave her 7.8 million Instagram followers a cheeky view behind the scenes of a Vogue photo shoot.

Heidi Klum may be fast approaching 50 but it hasn't stopped the supermodel from showing off her cheeky side.

During a photo shoot for Vogue, the 47-year-old took a quick break to give her 7.8 million Instagram fans a quick glimpse of her booty.

The funny clip shows the former Project Runway host wearing a very tiny pink G-string and quirky toilet paper dress as she gives a cheeky, over-the-shoulder pose.

Heidi Klum, 47, gives fans a cheeky glimpse of her booty. Picture: Instagram/HeidiKlum

She shared the funny clip with her fans during a photo shoot challenge for Vogue. Picture: Instagram/HeidiKlum

She left little to the imagination as she flaunted her toned figure and killer, long legs in the backless outfit.

The America's Got Talent host revealed she was taking part in a new challenge set by fashion magazine Vogue as she added #VogueCouchCouture to her post.

Klum also shared a snap of her outfit next to Valentino's actual creation and a short clip flaunting her at-home look.

She made the unique dress using toilet paper and compared it Valentino’s actual creation. Picture: Instagram/HeidiKlum

She designed the dress using cans, sponges and single sheets of toilet paper.

It comes after her daughter Leni, 16, landed one of her biggest shoots for magazine Hunger, after making her industry debut last December on the cover of Vogue Germany.

Leni, whose father is former F1 boss Flavio Briatore, 70, has no doubt inherited her mother's camera presence as she posed in a series of black and white photos.

"I'm so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own," Klum wrote in a post last year about her daughter.

"You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are."

Leni was adopted by Klum's second husband, Seal, when the couple were married.

She remarried almost two years ago to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, 31.

Originally published as Heidi Klum flashes booty in tiny G-string