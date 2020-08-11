Hefty fine for thieving mum

A young mum who stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of clothes and items from a store, right under the nose of a child, has copped a hefty fine.

A young mum who stole hundreds of dollars' worth of clothes and items from a Brisbane store, right under the nose of a child, has copped a hefty fine.

Stephanie Leigh Farley showed up to Richlands Magistrates Court on Tuesday with her young child in tow to answer for the brazen theft at the Mount Ommaney Shopping Centre.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Adam McDonald told the court Farley and another woman attended the Mount Ommaney Best & Less at 2pm on May 25.

Farley was seen on CCTV pushing a trolley with a toddler.

The pair took items from the store and placed them in the trolley under a blanket, right next to the child.

More than $200 worth of items was taken during the 10 minute spree.

Farley and the other woman left the store and did not pay for the items.

Sgt McDonald said the items have not been recovered.

Defence lawyer Rhys Foster asked for a conviction not to be recorded as it would impact Farley's ability to get back into the workforce.

He said the single mum of two was seeking to go back to TAFE.

Magistrate Stuart Shearer was unconvinced, saying Farley had previously been found guilty of similar offending.

"This type of brazen dishonesty won't be tolerated," Magistrate Shearer said.

"You've been given two chances already to avoid a conviction."

Farley was convicted and fined $800. She was ordered to pay $297 in compensation.

Originally published as Hefty fine for thieving Brisbane mum