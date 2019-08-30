Support for colleagues after QAS officer dies in park

Toowoomba police respond to an incident at Queens Park near the Mothers Memorial.

UPDATE: MEMBERS of the Queensland Ambulance Service are being offered support after the sudden death of an officer today.

The 56-year-old male QAS officer died suddenly near the Mothers Memorial on Margaret St about noon.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"At this tragic time, the service's thoughts are with those of the officer's family, friends and work colleagues," QAS Director of Media and Communications Michael Augustus told The Chronicle.

A member of the public is believed to have seen the man passed out in the parkland and contacted authorities.

Police Inspector Paul James confirmed crews were called to an incident at the park.

"It's a personnel matter for the Queensland Ambulance Service," Inspector James said.

"It doesn't present a danger to the public at all."

If this story has raised concerns for you, or about someone you know, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.

Inspector James said the incident would be investigated by the police on behalf of the Coroner.

If this story has raised concerns for you, or about someone you know, help is available.

Lifeline 13 11 14

MensLine Australia 1300 789 978

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636