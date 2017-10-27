'Heavy lifting': Curtis Island LNG exporter proud of new deal

ONE of the three LNG exporting players based at Curtis Island has guaranteed to increase its domestic gas supply by 10% for 2018.

Australia Pacific LNG and the site's owner Origin have made a 14-month gas sales agreement to supply 41 petajoules of natural gas to the domestic market, including 4 PJ in 2017 and 37 in 2018.

The announcement follows ongoing pressure from the Federal Government for international LNG exporters at Curtis Island to send more gas to the tight and expensive domestic market.

The new contract takes APLNG's total domestic supply commitment for 2018 to more than 186 PJ, which is almost 30 per cent of the east coast domestic gas demand.

In 2017 APLNG supplied 20% of the domestic market share.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian MacFarlane said the deal showed the Queensland gas industry was taking a proactive approach to easing the east coast gas squeeze.

"Today's announcement is yet another sign the Queensland gas industry is leading the nation," Mr MacFarlane said.

"Queensland's neighbours must take a leaf out of our book, instead of relying on our state to meet the gap caused by their failure to develop their own gas industries."

"It's also important that Queensland continues its exploration program to pinpoint new reserves and new opportunities for jobs and investment."

APLNG said its domestic contracts include long term deals that go beyond 2025, and in some cases 2040.

"We have been absolutely clear from day one that Australia Pacific LNG is committed to the Australian domestic market and we continue to do the heavy lifting in meeting domestic demand for gas," APLNG chief executive Warwick King said.