Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Heavy delays on Sydney’s M1 motorway

8th Jul 2019 8:36 AM

A truck and car crash in Wahroonga has caused traffic delays on the M1 Pacific Motorway this morning.

Two of three southbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash and clean up a large glass spill near Edgeworth David Avenue.

All southbound lanes have now reopened but southbound traffic on the motorway is very heavy and queued for about 6km.

The Transport Management Centre has advised motorists to allow plenty of extra travel time and to expect delays.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

More Stories

m1 traffic traffic delays truck crash

Top Stories

    UPDATE: CQ man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: CQ man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

    Breaking The sole occupant was extricated and stabilised by paramedics.

    The way to get fit while drinking beer

    premium_icon The way to get fit while drinking beer

    Offbeat Gladstone bar teams up with studio for beer yoga

    The Flynn residents eligible for tax relief next week

    premium_icon The Flynn residents eligible for tax relief next week

    News Are you one of over 60,000 in Flynn eligible for tax relief?