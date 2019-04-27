Heavy congestion after Bruce Highway crash

Emergency service have been called to a crash on the Bruce Highway south of the Sunshine Coast.

EMERGENCY services are on their way to a crash reported on the Bruce Highway between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a call was received at 11.50am advising of a crash in the southbound lanes just south of Roys Rd at Coochin Ck.

Online traffic monitoring shows heavy congestion in the area stretching more than 5km.

Motorists travelling from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane face delays of almost 20 minutes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were on their way and not sure if anyone was injured.