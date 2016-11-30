Heavy category storm headed Gladstone's way

Storm on way to Gladstone

IT DOESN'T look like a big storm, but the thunderstorm headed Gladstone's way is certainly not friendly looking.

At the moment the storm is hovering south-west of Gladstone, and is moving slowly according to meteorologist Rick Threlfall.

"You won't see it hit the region before the next hour," he said.

"And it is a small storm, but that size is quite normal at this time."

Mr Threlfall said this kind of storm will see heavy rain and damaging winds in very localised areas.

"There's certainly a chance of storms tomorrow," he said.

"But whether they hit or not is always changing, you never know with a thunderstorm like that."

Despite the rain on its way, temperatures still remain on the higher side, reaching tops of 28 degrees at current.

BoM has also predicted showers for the region tomorrow with temperatures as low as 21 degrees, to tops of 31 degrees.