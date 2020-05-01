Heavily armed cops storm unit, block residents from homes

A heavily armed policeman guards the man outside the Coogee barbershop. Picture: James Law/news.com.au

A heavily armed policeman guards the man outside the Coogee barbershop. Picture: James Law/news.com.au

A man has been arrested after heavily armed police stormed an apartment block in Sydney's eastern suburbs this morning.

Officers from eastern beaches area command were called to Havelock Ave, Coogee, about 5.15am after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

Police blocked off entry to Havelock Ave in Coogee this morning and refused to allow residents to access their homes or for workers to access their businesses.

A man is held in handcuffs in Havelock Ave, Coogee. Picture: James Law/news.com.au

Specialist police stormed the apartment about 8.30am, supported by uniformed police and detectives on the scene, and removed two men.

One man, 27, was arrested and taken to Maroubra police station.

The other man, 26, was also handcuffed and is assisting police.

Police block off Havelock Ave, Coogee, this morning. Picture: James Law/news.com.au

A neighbour told news.com.au police ordered residents in the apartment block to leave and asked her to give up her keys.

A man in blue track pants argued with police officers while seated on the footpath in handcuffs.

"I didn't do sh*t, and you guys come and drag me against the wall," the man could be heard yelling at the officers as he was held by heavily armed officers outside Saint Barbershop. "You guys are f***ing aggressive man."

The other man was driven away in a paddy wagon.

Heavily armed police arrested a man after a police operation in Coogee.

"I went to do my morning swim, came back and there was more police around here," a neighbour told news.com.au.

"I went inside and … as I came back out I walked straight into two police officers and they took my keys to go into the police."

Cops told residents from the apartment block to hole up in the cafe a few doors down as the drama unfolded.

Police block off Havelock Ave, Coogee. Picture: James Law/news.com.au

"The two guys that came out, I can see straight into their house and I thought a couple of weeks ago that there was something weird going on because the lights would be on until 7am," the neighbour said, adding that the men would keep to themselves.

At Coogee, buses in both directions are diverting away from Havelock Avenue via Carr Street, due to a police operation. Two stops are being missed. — Buses East (@BusesEast) April 30, 2020

Originally published as Heavily armed cops storm Sydney unit