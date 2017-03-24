30°
Heaven sent: Dams fill up in days

Chris Lees | 24th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Will Wilson and Jason Polzin.
Will Wilson and Jason Polzin. Mike Richards GLA101216CALO

WITHOUT the rain, Calliope and the Gladstone region could have lost a valuable community member.

Jason Polzin, right, volunteers as first officer with the Calliope Rural Fire Brigade and owns cattle on property at Calliope and Nagoorin.

"I was looking at selling them a while ago and if I sold those I probably would have went away for work,” he said.

"Cattle are what is keeping me here, I do have a family here.

"Work is pretty quiet around here, so the cattle was the main thing keeping me around.”

Mr Polzin said he had 25 breeders at the moment on his properties.

He thinks he has about 15 calves at the moment but, unfortunately, he has a broken foot so has not been able to confirm exact numbers.

With such a large amount of rain this week, Mr Polzin said the grass, obviously, grew which was what continued to keep the cattle well fed.

"We haven't been too bad, we'd been getting little bits of rain but we hadn't had enough,” he said.

"It's not consistent when we do get rain. You need that consistent rain.”

Mr Polzin said although cattle prices had not been too bad, he had not sold anything lately.

The volunteer firefighter said this rain would help get him through winter.

"Hopefully we get some rain early, coming into the summer, to help keep the cattle,” Mr Polzin said.

Out the back of Calliope past the racecourse on Mr Polzin's property, he said he'd received more than 10 inches since Saturday.

"It's all saturated, there's water everywhere but it's good to see,” he said.

"I took a photo on Monday before the rain of my dam and then after Monday night the dam was full.”

Mr Polzin only started in the beef industry at the start of last year when he bought his first breeders.

"I grew up on a farm when I was younger, and I've been living here for 10 years and had this farm for five years,” he said.

"I'm just building the herd up, I want to get a few hundred breeders but it's sort of just starting up, that's why I'm leasing some property.

"You've got to start off small and go from there.”

Gladstone Observer
