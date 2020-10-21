Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Heatwaves can be very dangerous.
Heatwaves can be very dangerous.
News

Heatwaves claim more lives than any other natural hazard

Rebecca Lollback
5th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH the warmer months bringing a heightened risk of dangerous heatwaves across Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology has activated a service to help prepare for severe conditions.

The Heatwave Service provides a series of forecast maps showing heatwave location and severity across Australia.

BoM's manager of Fire Weather, Heatwave and Air Quality Services, Monica Long, said the risk of severe or extreme heatwaves developing would be ever-present across the country in the coming months.

"Heatwaves are an under-rated hazard but research shows that severe and extreme heatwaves have claimed more lives than any other natural hazard in Australia," she said.

"There are simple actions we can all take to keep ourselves safe during heatwaves.

"Early preparation is critical, so it is important to stay up-to-date with the latest weather conditions."

Heatwaves are defined as three or more days in a row when both daytime and night-time temperatures are unusually high for a location.

Any heatwave categorised as severe or higher can be particularly challenging for vulnerable people, and the sustained heat can have flow-on impacts for infrastructure.

"This year we have launched a Heatwave Knowledge Centre to provide extra information to the Australian community including heatwave forecast maps to enable people to better prepare for heatwave conditions and their impacts," Ms Long said.

"Always listen to the advice of local health authorities and emergency services.

"And remember - know your weather, know your risk."

The Bureau's Heatwave Service provides a series of seven maps, each showing heatwave location and severity for a three-day period.

The Heatwave Service is available on the Bureau's website: www.bom.gov.au/australia/heatwave

The Heatwave Knowledge Centre is available at: www.bom.gov.au/australia/heatwave/knowledge-centre.

bureau of meteorology heatwave northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        Premium Content West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        News A POWERPOLE fire in West Gladstone last night was a reminder to residents storm season is right around the corner.

        Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        Premium Content Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        News EMERGENCY services were called at 2.20am.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 20.

        Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        Premium Content Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        News HERE’S a classic case of local industry and community working together.