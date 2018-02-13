BEAT THE HEAT: Gladstone in for a cool change?

COOL CHANGE: Gladstone's temperatures look to have maxed out at about 35C this week.

PROLONGED severe to extreme heat conditions are set to continue throughout this week for large parts of Queensland, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

But Gladstone looks to have avoided the worst of the high temperatures impacting other towns across Central Queensland.

Rockhampton will see persistent temperatures in the high 30s while locations further inland such as Emerald will see the mercury reach the low-to-mid 40s.

Gladstone, however, is now forecast to hit 35C only once, on Thursday, with the impact tempered by the chance of a thunderstorm that afternoon.

There is also a 40% chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm for Friday afternoon.

The Bureau defines a heatwave as three or more days in a row when both day and night temperatures are unusually high in relation to the local long-term average.

Hot days with cooler nights allow for some recovery - but if the temperature stays high overnight, as it has been in Gladstone over the last few days, then the maximum temperature will be reached earlier in the following day and last longer.

When unusually high day and night temperatures persist, heat stress becomes a serious health concern.

"Heat-related illness can be incredibly serious and even life-threatening, which is why it's important to take the necessary precautions and know the warning signs," a Queensland Health spokesperson said.

7-DAY FORECAST