Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Queensland heatwave (The Today Show)
Weather

Heatwave: Qld set for record temps

by Evin Priest
22nd Feb 2021 8:40 AM

Residents in Queensland and Western Australia are bracing for scorching temperatures with heatwaves set to peak in both states on Monday.

Record temperatures will hit Queensland, with Rockhampton set to climb to 41 degrees - its hottest February day in 52 years.

A severe heatwave sweeping Queensland will peak on Monday as record-breaking temperatures grip parts of the state. Picture: Windy.com
A severe heatwave sweeping Queensland will peak on Monday as record-breaking temperatures grip parts of the state. Picture: Windy.com

The mercury is set to rise to 37C at Ipswich, while in Brisbane it will be slightly cooler at 34C. It comes after temperatures climbed up to six degrees above average in parts of the state on Sunday.

On the other side of the country, Perth temperatures will soar to 39C, while Port Hedland will hit 40C.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Meanwhile, the rest of the nation will be cooler, with showers and storms forecast for areas of NSW, including 27C in Sydney. Melbourne will enjoy temperatures of 21C and a possible shower.

Children cool down at Southbank beach in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Children cool down at Southbank beach in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

 

Originally published as Heatwave: Qld set for record temps

More Stories

editors picks heatwave hot weather queensland

Just In

    Origin makes an MCG comeback

    Origin makes an MCG comeback
    • 22nd Feb 2021 9:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone mum bashes victim in violent road rage incident

        Premium Content Gladstone mum bashes victim in violent road rage incident

        Crime The woman slapped and punched her victim and called her a ‘paedophile’.

        RUBBISH: Gladstone’s poor recycling contamination rate

        Premium Content RUBBISH: Gladstone’s poor recycling contamination rate

        Council News A Gladstone councillor has shared just how much non-recyclables are ending up in...

        BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        Premium Content BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        News Motorists are warned to drive with caution.

        UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

        Breaking A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a crash on Tableland Rd.