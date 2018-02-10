INTERACTIVE: How to survive Gladstone's heatwave

Meteorologist Jonathan How says Queensland could see record-breaking temperatures throughout next week.

THE State Government and emergency services are preparing for a severe heatwave expected to hit the region tomorrow and last well into the week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jonathan How said a hot and stagnant air mass was likely to settle over the state from today, leading to extreme heatwave conditions from tomorrow.

"Humid winds from the Coral Sea will make conditions even more uncomfortable across the east coast, particularly from Tuesday," he said.

While the temperature in Gladstone isn't expected to reach the 40s like in other parts of the state, the maximum will remain in the mid 30s and the mercury isn't set to drop below 25C, even during the night.

GLADSTONE'S 7-DAY FORECAST |

Saturday: Max 32. Sunny.

Sunday: Min 22, Max 36. Hot and sunny.

Monday: Min 24, Max 35. Partly cloudy.

Tuesday: Min 25, Max 34. Partly cloudy.

Wednesday: Min 25, Max 35. Possible shower.

Thursday: Min 25, Max 33. 50% chance of rain.

Friday: Min 25, Max 31. Shower or two.

⚠ SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: #Heatwave in #Queensland this weekend and next week. Video current at 1 pm AEST Friday 9 Feb. 2018. Check https://t.co/kJVBgGdVch for latest info. and warnings; follow advice from health and emergency services. @QldFES @qldhealthnews @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/exfgAOPKui — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 9, 2018

Fire risk soars

Firefighters are on alert across Central Queensland due to the potential for soaring temperatures.

Rural Fire Service acting regional manager Craig Magick warned high temperatures combined with low humidity and dry conditions were set to send the fire risk soaring.

"While some areas have received recent rain, there are pockets that have not received sufficient falls and remain extremely dry," Mr Magick said.

"The build up of heat with these dry conditions could create challenging conditions for fire crews if a blaze were to start."

Monday, February 12 is forecast to be the hottest day across Central Queensland with Longreach experiencing a maximum of 45 degrees. Bureau of Meteorology

Mr Magick urged residents and landowners to stay vigilant in preventing the start of fires.

"In scorching temperatures, the smallest spark is enough to start a fire that can quickly get out of control," he said.

"If you must use machinery or power tools in the coming days, do so with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start.

"Firefighters on the ground are well-prepared to respond if a bushfire threatens, but we need the community to do their bit too."

Power concerns

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham has released a list of measures households can take to manage their energy use during peak demand.

The list includes:

Setting air-conditioners to 24 degrees (the best balance of energy efficiency and cooling comfort)

Sealing gaps and closing doors, windows and curtains to cool rooms quicker

Cleaning your air conditioner filter

Turning off your second fridge or freezer

Running the dishwasher and doing your laundry in cold water outside of 4pm to 8pm (peak demand)

Defrosting your freezer regularly (frost build-up should never exceed 6mm)

Switching off appliances rather than leaving them on standby

Dr Lynham said Queensland had "more than enough" electricity and reserves to to meet anticipated demand over the weekend.

"The independent Australian Energy Market Operator forecasts that Queensland will have more than 2000 megawatts of generation in reserve over the coming week, despite the heatwave forecast.

"That reserve capacity alone is more than enough to power 1 million homes during peak demand."

Watch out for heat-stroke

Gladstone residents should be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illnesses this week.

Health Minister Steven Miles said symptoms might vary from person to person, but warning sign included headaches, nausea, dizziness or fainting, weakness, irritability, thirst and heavy sweating.

Mr Miles said people who developed more serious symptoms including elevated body temperature, flushed dry skin, a rapid pulse, headache, disorientation or loss of consciousness, needed urgent treatment.

"If you suspect someone is suffering a heat-related illness, seek help immediately by calling 000," he said.

Precautions people can take to avoid heat-related illnesses include:

Drinking plenty of fluids, preferably cool water, regularly throughout the day (don't wait until you're thirsty)

Staying indoors when possible, preferably in a building with air-conditioning or good air flow

Limiting strenuous outdoor activity and taking time to adjust to the temperature

Staying cool by taking cool showers, soaking feet in water or wearing a wet bandana or washer around your neck

Checking the colour of your urine to ensure you are well-hydrated (it should be clear to light straw-coloured, not dark or gold)

Mr Miles said infants, the elderly, and pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as obese people and those with pre-existing conditions, were more at risk.

Keep an eye on the elderly

Seniors Minister Coralee O'Rourke is encouraging Queenslanders to connect with their elderly relatives, friends and neighbours during the heatwave as they are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

"Popping next door with a cool drink for an elderly neighbour not only makes sure they're safe and well, it can also help beat social isolation and better connect seniors to their communities," Mrs O'Rourke said.

"Neighbourly acts like inviting an elderly neighbour over to your air-conditioned home or giving them a lift to the shops may seem small and simple, but they can make an enormous difference."

Mrs O'Rourke said elderly people without access to fans or air-conditioners could visit an air-conditioned library or shopping centre to stay cool.

"Catch that movie you've been putting off seeing at your local cinema," she said.