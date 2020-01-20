Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Heatwave has hit most of Queensland and is expected to stick around for at least a week.
A Heatwave has hit most of Queensland and is expected to stick around for at least a week.
Weather

Heatwave hits Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A low intensity heatwave has hit Gladstone and is expected to stick around for at least a week.

BOM Meteorologist Peter Markworth said the city would be experiencing higher than average minimums and maximums over coming days with maximums of 34C predicted tomorrw and 33C Wednesday and Thursday and a minimum of 26C for each day.

“Temperatures are going to stay pretty stable for the next week or so with not much cool air at all,” Mr Markworth said.

He said Gladstone’s humidity was also high, reaching 74 per cent today and it was expected to stay that way.

He said the coastal location meant rain was unlikely.

He was unable to say when the region may get some relief from the heatwave.

The hottest day this month was on Saturday at 35.2C.

gladstone weather weather
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone brewers home for beer fest

        premium_icon Gladstone brewers home for beer fest

        News A FORMER Gladstone family behind one of the Sunshine Coast’s most popular bars have launched a brewery just in time for the CQ Beer and Cider Festival.

        Can’t miss event for beer and cider lovers

        premium_icon Can’t miss event for beer and cider lovers

        Whats On In less than two weeks, Albion Park will turn into a fun-filled venue full of food...

        Turn marine debris into a Heron Island holiday

        premium_icon Turn marine debris into a Heron Island holiday

        News Two of Gladstone’s biggest events have joined forces to launch a new competition.

        Sunday sessions now in full swing

        Sunday sessions now in full swing

        News They’ve only been running for two weeks but venue manager Tom Ranginui is excited...