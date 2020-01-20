Heatwave hits Gladstone

A Heatwave has hit most of Queensland and is expected to stick around for at least a week.

A low intensity heatwave has hit Gladstone and is expected to stick around for at least a week.

BOM Meteorologist Peter Markworth said the city would be experiencing higher than average minimums and maximums over coming days with maximums of 34C predicted tomorrw and 33C Wednesday and Thursday and a minimum of 26C for each day.

“Temperatures are going to stay pretty stable for the next week or so with not much cool air at all,” Mr Markworth said.

He said Gladstone’s humidity was also high, reaching 74 per cent today and it was expected to stay that way.

He said the coastal location meant rain was unlikely.

He was unable to say when the region may get some relief from the heatwave.

The hottest day this month was on Saturday at 35.2C.