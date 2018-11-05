HEAT WARNING: Why your pets need to stay cool this summer

KEEPING THEM COOL: The RSCPA recommends dogs get plenty of shade during summer.

KEEPING THEM COOL: The RSCPA recommends dogs get plenty of shade during summer. Marc Stapelberg

PET owners are reminded to keep their pets cool as temperatures are set to rise in the lead-up to summer.

According to the RSPCA, several dogs died due to heat stress - with two of the deaths attributed to being tethered in the backyard.

The RSPCA's Michael Beatty said dogs needed adequate shelter and access to water.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” Mr Beatty said.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over.”

While the Gladstone region was blessed with a warm and sunny weekend, it is expected to not last.

The forecast for today to Wednesday will be sunny and 32C, but showers are expected on Thursday and the weekend.