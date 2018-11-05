Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KEEPING THEM COOL: The RSCPA recommends dogs get plenty of shade during summer.
KEEPING THEM COOL: The RSCPA recommends dogs get plenty of shade during summer. Marc Stapelberg
News

HEAT WARNING: Why your pets need to stay cool this summer

Mark Zita
by
5th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PET owners are reminded to keep their pets cool as temperatures are set to rise in the lead-up to summer.

According to the RSPCA, several dogs died due to heat stress - with two of the deaths attributed to being tethered in the backyard.

The RSPCA's Michael Beatty said dogs needed adequate shelter and access to water.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” Mr Beatty said.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over.”

While the Gladstone region was blessed with a warm and sunny weekend, it is expected to not last.

The forecast for today to Wednesday will be sunny and 32C, but showers are expected on Thursday and the weekend.

dogs heat stress pet health rspca
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WANTED: Old Christmas trees for a Calliope festival

    WANTED: Old Christmas trees for a Calliope festival

    News Get into the spirit of giving early this Christmas by donating your old Xmas trees and decorations to a worthy cause.

    • 5th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    Judges stunned at students' Lego robotic efforts

    premium_icon Judges stunned at students' Lego robotic efforts

    News 200 people cheered on 130 students at the First Lego League.

    • 5th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: State Govt approves Hummock Hill resort

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: State Govt approves Hummock Hill resort

    Council News The State Government will announce the approval today.

    Can you help Gladstone's homeless Fairy Godmothers?

    premium_icon Can you help Gladstone's homeless Fairy Godmothers?

    News 'Ideally, we need something the size of a double garage.'

    Local Partners