Heat re-sign internationl to two-year deal

by Robert Craddock
5th Feb 2020 11:40 AM
THE Brisbane Heat have started their recovery operation after a poor summer by re-signing England's batting powerhouse Tom Banton on an upgraded two-year deal.

Banton, 21, scored two blistering half centuries for the Heat and made his 50-over debut for England against South Africa in Cape Town last night, scoring 18.

Banton is one of the hottest batting prospects in world cricket and the Heat are expecting to have him for the full Big Bash season next summer.

Watch the South Africa v England ODI Series & more international cricket LIVE with FOX CRICKET on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Former England captain Michael Vaughan considers Banton an outstanding players and he has already played three T20 matches for England despite the fact he has only played 12 first class matches.

The Heat remain in negotiations with South African superstar AB de Villiers about returning to Brisbane for a second stint after his modest summer.

Tom Banton (left) with Heat coach Darren Lehmann. Banton has committed to the Heat for another two years. Picture: Mike Batterham
Tom Banton (left) with Heat coach Darren Lehmann. Banton has committed to the Heat for another two years. Picture: Mike Batterham
 

