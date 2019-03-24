Heat made drags a sticky situation

Jacque Wiggett in round two of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

MOTORSPORT: Hot weather did not deter racers and fans to converge to the Benaraby Motorsport Complex dragway.

Temperatures up to 70 degrees Celsius radiated from the track at the second round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship.

CQDRA president Glenn Williams said it was a challenge, but things got easier once the sun set.

"It was very uncomfortable for the volunteers, drivers, riders and spectators,” he said.

"It cooled down in the evening.”

When asked how the heat affects the track surface, Williams said it became slippery and whatever dial-in times that the drivers and riders have done in the qualifying stage, 'went out the window'.

"The compound doesn't set and it makes it a little slippery,” he said.

Gladstone's Super Street ace Brett Kelly continued his perfect start to the season with another win.

He was one of many who has had to make adjustments to cater for the change in conditions.

"The competitors just got to work with it and make adjustments to their cars and bikes,” Williams said.

Kelly was also the top qualifier and the runner-up was Richard Dawe.

Round three is on the weekend of April 26-27.