HEAT IS ON: Meet Gladstone's newest firefighters

Sally Barnes and Jeremy Lanzon are the newest additions to the Gladstone Fire Station. Liana Walker

A CHANCE to give back to the community and a means to prove themselves was what lead Jeremy Lanzon and Sally Barnes to becoming Gladstone's newest firefighters.

The pair count themselves lucky as they've been placed in a busy station full of opportunity.

It's a goal both have been working towards for some time.

"It's been something I've been workingtowards since I was about 18 so it's nice that it's finally come true,” MrLanzon said.

Mr Lanzon hails from Calliope and is grateful to return home, while Ms Barnes has spent the past three years in Central Queensland.

To become firefighters the pair had to complete 16 weeks of intensive training at the fire academy.

"The physical (training is) the same for men and women so it's full-on,” Ms Barnes said.

"The reason we signed up was so we could serve the public in the best way we can,” Mr Lanzon added.

"That's what got us through the last 16 weeks, that drive to be the best at what we do.”

The pair are two new additions out of five joining the Gladstone fire station over the next year-and-a-half, which will bring the squad total up to 10.

It's a goal the station has been working towards since 2012, according to station officer Chris Sullivan.

"Finally it's coming to fruition,” Mr Sullivan said.