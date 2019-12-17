Firefighters battle harsh conditions saving homes

FIREFIGHTERS have suffered smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion while trying to protect Mount Maria and Lowmead homes from a fast-moving bushfire.

Dozens of firefighters, with support from aerial operations, are working to contain the blaze which started on Sunday.

Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Craig Magick said firefighters were working tirelessly in what were "unpredictable" conditions.

On Monday he said several firefighters experienced heat exhaustion while fighting the Lowmead blaze and needed to be assessed by Queensland Ambulance Services.

"At the moment, conditions are unpredictable," Mr Magick said.

"Monday was a tough day for firefighters."

Meanwhile today a QAS spokeswoman said paramedics have been called to Lowmead Hotel to treat three people with fire-related injuries.

They were called to the hotel at 3.21pm.

She said a man in his 50s has suffered superficial burns to his arms, face and neck and smoke inhalation.

She said a woman in her 60s has minor burns to the face and a man in his 50s has suffered from a medical condition.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

As of 4pm Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had a Leave Now bushfire warning level for Lowmead residents.

The 4pm update said the dangerous fire was travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Lowmead Rd.

It was impacting residents along Tableland Rd, Lowmead Rd and south and west of Mitchell Rd.

An evacuation centre was set up at Miriam Vale Community Hall.

Mr Magick said on Monday no homes were burnt, but two small sheds and some water tanks were lost in the fire.

Mr Magick said the Mount Maria bushfire would be firefighters main focus over the next few days, however other fires in the region will still be monitored closely.

Bushfires at Colosseum and Boyne Valley remain at the notification level.

"It's time for people to remain vigilant," he said.

"These conditions can change rapidly so make sure property is prepared in case of immediate threats."

He urges people to plan their travel accordingly and to take alternative routes to stay clear of bushfire areas.

Fire dangers decreased from very high to high on Monday, with fire conditions expected to remain high for the next few days.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said southerly easterly change may help ease fire conditions.

"On Monday, a southerly easterly change brought cooler conditions and a higher humidity which helps ease fire conditions," Ms Gardner said.

Ms Gardener said a lot of the smoke was brought by a cooler change from southern Queensland and New South Wales.

"You should see it ease in the morning as conditions start to ease, but its possible to see the smoke haze continue for the next day or two," she said.

If you or your property is under threat, immediately call Triple Zero (000).