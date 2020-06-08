‘Heartwarming’: Principal thanks community after graffiti clean-up

BIG JOB: Volunteers helped clean up the mess at Tannum Sands State High School following a vandalism attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A STATE high school principal has praised the community’s response after it fell victim to vandalism on the weekend.

Heather Blessington of Tannum Sands State High school said the support was heartwarming.

“We had a tremendous response from our school community on Saturday to help clean the damage and replant our gardens,” she said.

“We really thank those who helped out on the day as well as those who showed support for our school on social media.”

Ms Blessington said the clean-up on Saturday afternoon following the vandalism attack early on Saturday morning was well attended.

“The visitor sign-in book showed 60 helpers in total and they were made up of current and former students, parents, teachers and alumni,” Ms Blessington said.

“I think it is heartwarming because it is a community high school so it shows that people really care.

“We would not have been able to open up today (Monday) without the help, so their actions mean our students could come to school today.”

The damage to the school included broken windows in several buildings, with paint thrown on the walls and floor.

Plants were pulled out of a number of garden beds and some computer equipment was damaged.

Additionally, bins were overturned and rubbish was strewn in various areas of the school grounds.

BIG JOB: Volunteers hard at work on Saturday afternoon following Tannum Sands State High School being vandalised.

Ms Blessington had a message for those responsible and said the school was equipped with great security systems.

“We have a great community watch team and our buildings are armed, which means we know when people are in them,” she said.

“To those who were responsible, the school is part of our community.

“The school is an extension of our community so to those who hurt our school, you are hurting yourselves too.”

Tannum Sands Police Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Tony Poli said five juveniles were located at Tannum Sands State High School on Saturday morning.

“They are between the ages of eight and 14 so are being dealt with today by the Gladstone Child Protection and Investigation Unit,” he said.

“The results of each offender’s case is still unknown, with results of each hearing to be known later this week.”

As part of the School Watch program, Tannum Sands State High asks the community to report any suspicious activities by calling the police or School Watch on 13 17 88.