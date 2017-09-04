HEARTWARMING: Ambrose students help cause close to their hearts

FOUR students from Ambrose State School wanted to do something nice for a member of our community.

Charlie Hannant, Charlotte Pomeroy's cousin, was diagnosed with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.

Little is known about the syndrome, as Charlie is one of 72 people in Australia with it. Students from our Year 5/6 class decided to fundraise to assist the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation.

On Saturday, August 19 they asked visitors to our school if they would like to make a donation.

The total they raised on the day was $448.35.

It was a great effort for these students and they proudly presented Katelyn Hannant, Charlie's mother with a certificate showing the amount raised of $448.35 that was deposited on her behalf, which was a surprise to Katelyn.

The Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation sent certificates to thank the students involved and they were handed out at the school parade on August 21, where Katelyn and her mother-in-law Kym Hannant spoke of her son's/grandson's condition and thanked the students for their generous donation.