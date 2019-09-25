Heartless thieves steal grieving teen’s possessions

A 13 year-old boy has been left devastated after thieves broke into his family home and stole the only keepsakes he had left to remember his father.

Robina teen Jaxson Brimble, who lost his father due to a shock medical condition two years ago has been searching alongside his mother Cheryl Baty for the precious possessions after they were taken from their Robina property.

Jaxson Brimble and his beloved father.

The items, which included a number of hats and some jewellery belonging to Jaxson's father Jason Brimble have little value according to Ms Baty - but are irreplaceable to the grieving teen.

"It is such a horrible thing to happen to him," Ms Baty told the Bulletin.

"Jaxson and his dad were very close and the things they took were a ring, personal things like caps and hats of his father's he used to wear all the time."

The incident occurred at around 9:30am Thursday, September 19, a day after a room was rented out for AirBnB.

A picture resembling Jaxson Brimble's stolen ring that belonged to his father. The one taken has onyx on both sides, was slightly chipped and had five diamonds with one missing.

"I was out for a walk with the dog and came home to find the back door open and a pot plant on the ground," Ms Baty said.

"It happened in the daylight and everything was strewn everywhere.

"It was like they knew what they were going for because it only seemed to have been Jaxson's stuff.

"The police came and are investigating, but they told us we probably weren't going to get the items back."

The incident left Jaxson so distraught the pair spent the next day looking at pawn shops in the hope of recovering the items.

Ms Baty has since made public pleas on social media.

Jaxson Brimble wearing the stolen cap that belonged to his father.

"He (Jaxson) has put on a brave face, but I saw his face when it all happened," Ms Baty said.

"He wanted the day off school so he could go to pawn shops looking to get them back.

"The poor boy has been through so much already - it is just not nice.

"We don't really care about the other stuff, we can cope without it, its his dad's possessions we want."

Ms Baty said they have both been left shaken by the incident and have since installed CCTV on the property.

The items they are searching for include a cheese cutter cap, baseball caps, two G shock watches, a chunky silver chain and a ring with chipped black onyx on both sides and 5 diamonds, with one missing.

Jaxson's Qld sports uniform has his name embroidered on the back, and his purple shoes signed by his swim hero Adam Peaty were also stolen.