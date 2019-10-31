Menu
DISAPPOINTED: Katrina Baldwin and Sarah Harris's business Clinton Takeaway had their donation jar for Pound Rescue Gladstone Inc stolen.
HEARTLESS: Thief steals charity jar

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Oct 2019 3:00 PM
A GLADSTONE food business was disappointed to discover its charity jar was stolen on Wednesday.

Clinton Takeaway on the Dawson Highway had been raising money to help Pound Rescue Inc Gladstone, run by one of its staff members Katrina Baldwin.

Ms Baldwin said it was a regular customer who first noticed the jar missing.

She said CCTV footage showed the jar being taken about 1.30pm.

“You can see the guy using one of the booklets out the front to slide the donation tin across

and take it,” Ms Baldwin said.

The money in the jar goes towards the animal charity, which provides temporary and indefinite shelter for homeless and abandoned animals by promoting and sponsoring animal welfare education, adoptions, veterinary care and a mandatory spay/neuter program.

Ms Baldwin said she thought there was about $50 in the jar – enough to go towards either multiple bags of pet food or to get a puppy vaccinated.

She said she hadn’t taken the matter to police yet in hope the jar would be returned.

“I don’t want to go to the police and possibly wreck his future,” Ms Baldwin said.

“I just want him to know its not the right thing and it was for a good use.”

Ms Baldwin said she would put out a new jar but was disappointed it might have to be taped or chained to the counter.

“There’s just no faith. It’s only a little takeaway store,” she said.

clinton takeaway stealing stolen charity jar thefts
