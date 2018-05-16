HEARTLESS: Charity thief gets a chance to come clean

COULD this be the luckiest thief in Gladstone?

The volunteers at Blue Care are offering a heartless thief a chance to return a stolen television cabinet that was reportedly pinched from the charity's verandah just after 8pm.

The Blue Care Gladstone Community Care Centre at the corner of Margaret and Philip St is locked-up every night but surveillance cameras are always in use.

President Keith Davies said it was disappointing that someone had taken the cabinet which was intended for those in need.

"We do our best to raise funds for nursing homes and for someone to pinch a television cabinet is pretty sad,” he said.

"There are about 40 volunteers who offer their time sorting through the donations every Tuesday and we pack and prepare those items for sale on the weekend.

"People leave furniture, clothes and other items on the property and people are pretty honest about it too.”

Mr Davies said instead of dobbing the thief into the police straight away the volunteers were waiting for them to return it.

"This has happened on a few occasions in the past and instead of going to the police station this time were going to give them a chance to come clean.

"Plus we have their registration number of their car.”