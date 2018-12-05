Menu
Prince Charles sent his support to victims of the bushfires
'Heartfelt sympathy': Prince Charles's message of support

Mark Zita
by
5th Dec 2018

FOLLOWING The Queen's message yesterday to bushfire victims, Prince Charles has also given his support to Queensland.

A message was sent to the state's vice-regal representative, Governor Paul de Jersey.

"Having visited Queensland in April, my wife and I are so deeply saddened to hear how the catastrophic bushfires are affecting so many people, particularly under continued drought and heatwave conditions," the Prince said.

"Our most heartfelt sympathy goes out to all those forced to evacuate, and who have suffered so much as a result of these terrible fires."

He and Camilla were in Queensland for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on the Gold Coast.

The Prince of Wales also extended his gratitude to the emergency services on the front line fighting the bushfires.

"It is a true reflection of the indomitable Australian spirit that we have so long admired," he said.

He concluded by sending his thoughts to the people affected by the fires.

"Our special thoughts and prayers are with all Queenslanders at these most challenging and anxious of times," the Prince said.

