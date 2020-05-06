Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

COMMUNITY: AS the search for missing Evans Head woman, Amber Christie, continues, messages of love and support are being sent to her family and friends.

MESSAGES of love and support have flooded social media as the search for missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie continues.

While police and State Emergency Services volunteers from Woodburn, Ballina Broadwater and Lismore units search for the 49-year-old, whose last known sighting was walking past the Illawong Hotel in Evans Head around 3.45pm on Sunday May 3, the community of the small seaside town are reaching out to support each other.

Some of the messages include:

Dianne O'Farrell: "So hoping sweet Amber is found safe. Anything we can do, we're here."

Trudi White: "Hoping there is a positive outcome with Amber's search."

Michael Jones: "Hoping she is found well and unharmed."

Xanthe Rodgers: "Worrying the police made a point of saying she works in a stressful accountancy job. Prayers for her safety and thoughts for her family."

Nicky Wilkes: "This is horrible, I hope they find her safe and well."

Jude O'Brien: "Please consider making some snacks for the hardworking volunteers searching for Amber. Based at Police station."

Natalie Sinclair: "I hope she hasn't tripped over on a bush track and fallen and broken her leg or something. I pray for her safety and her home return to her family."

Annette Votteler: "This is terrible. Please post here if there is a community search organised, would be happy to help."

Joanne Anderson: "Someone must know something. If we can maybe just check around our own little patch and help where we can."

Joanne Freney: "Agree someone must have seen Amber after she was seen on CCTV or heard something. Everyone think about what happened on Sunday after 4.30pm and no matter how minor you think it may be, report it to police or tell someone."

Anyone with information about Amber Christie's whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.