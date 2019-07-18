Heartbroken mum's tribute to 'gorgeous' son killed on road

A HEARTBROKEN mother has remembered her son as a person "everyone loved", after he died in a tragic incident on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd.

Jake Moore, 21, was found dead on the road at Gheerulla, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, about 4am on Wednesday, after being found by a passing motorist.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened, with early investigations suggesting Jake may have fallen asleep close to the road and been hit by a passing car.

READ: Man may have fallen asleep on road before fatal hit: police

His mother, Jayne Moore, said it'd been a tragic accident, and she was still trying to come to terms with the fact her son was gone.

"He was my gorgeous son, everyone loved him," she said.

"He had a heart of gold."

She said her son had been a clever, quiet man, who loved to learn by reading.

"He was smart and he could be funny," she said. "He knew how to tell a good joke."

The former Coolum Primary and Coolum State High School student had been working as a gardener and maintenance man at a Nambour aged care facility and had lived in Moy Pocket for about three years.

Jayne said her son had known the area "fairly well".

MOURNING: Jake Moore, 21, left, died after a tragic incident on a hinterland road and was found by motorists early Wednesday morning. He's pictured here with his sisters, Stephanie, right, and Rachel, centre. Contributed

He was a keen guitarist who had about six guitars in his collection.

Jake could also sing quite well, but rarely did for anyone but his mother.

"He was a bit shy," Jayne said.

"He could play all sorts of stuff. '60s, '70s, a little bit of everything."

She said she'd miss his "lovely smile".

"He was really sweet and caring, he loved his animals," Jayne said.

"He was a good, caring person."

Jake had two older sisters, and Jayne said they would get together to organise funeral details.

She said it was hard not knowing all the answers and circumstances surrounding Jake's death.

Police are seeking help from the public to piece together what happened, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

It was possible the driver may not be aware they'd struck Jake.

Police have asked anyone in the area who saw a person walking on the roadway on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd near the intersection of Sam Kelly Rd, between 8pm Tuesday and 4am Wednesday to contact police.

It's understood Jake may have been in a sleeping bag at the time of the incident, and he was believed to have suffered a badly broken arm, as well as possible head injuries.