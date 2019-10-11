‘Heartbroken’: Family remembers brother killed in CQ crash

Jason Hite is being remembered as a top bloke and great friend after he died in a car crash on Wednesday morning.

A 'TOP bloke and friend' is being remembered by those who knew him after he tragically died in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Central Queensland man Jason Hite was travelling between Middlemount and Dingo on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd when his Ford ute crashed into a tree.

Family and friends honoured his memory by posting tributes to the Blackwater man.

His sister Julie paid tribute to her little brother, posting two pictures and saying, "This is how I'll remember you (Wes) Jason, whenever I saw you it was with a smile & a beer," she said.

"I'm going to miss your little pop in visits when you would come to Brissy. I'm going to miss you R.I.P little brother," she said.

Many others expressed their shock upon hearing the news.

"Jase, this shouldn't have happened to you," one said.

"You were just a top bloke and friend … so heartbroken right now," another commented.

"I'm waiting for you to pull into my driveway and laugh, or I'm going to wake up and it not be real," another friend said.

"I'm heartbroken. I will miss him so much, he was like a brother to me," a close friend said.

"He lived life to the fullest, he will be missed," another said.