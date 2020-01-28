Heartbreaking vision as family fights for answers

THE mother and grandmother of a little boy who died in the care of his babysitter have made an emotional plea for information to help piece together his final days.

Connor Horan died on August 19, 2018, after being driven to hospital by his 38-year-old babysitter with multiple head and internal injuries.

The two-year-old was not breathing and doctors performed CPR for 30 minutes before the little boy was declared dead.

The woman told police he'd fallen down a short flight of stairs.

Connor's family today released an emotional statement pleading for answers.

"My last memory of Connor … he was sitting at my kitchen table wearing my ex-partner's hat. He had the biggest smile on his face," his mother Emily said in a tearful video message.

"I was trying teaching him different people and who they are. And I said, who's mummy? And he pointed to his heart.

Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries. Picture Supplied

"I'll never forget the last time I saw that precious face. Please, please come forward.

"We need answers. We need to know what has happened to him. It's been a nightmare.

"We really need to get to the bottom of this."

Connor's grandmother, Deborah Ballard, was also tearful in her plea for information.

"My grandson was being looked after by a babysitter and on that morning he was taken to the Warwick Hospital passed away.

"I am asking for anyone that knows any information or has seen my grandson or the babysitter over that weekend, which was the 18th and the 19th of august 2018 … please go to the police.

"My family need to know why my grandson died that day and to get some closure for Connor's death."

She said the last time she saw Connor was on the Thursday - the day before he was taken to stay with his babysitter.

"The last time I saw my grandson was the Thursday prior to that weekend when I picked him up from day care," she said.

"He was so happy to see me.

"He has this little happy dance that he does. And gosh we miss that so much.

"He came up to me three times that day before he left doing his little happy dance, putting his arms up in the air to get a cuddle from grandma.

"We just want to know what happened to my grandson. Please, anybody out there, please, please come forward with any information."