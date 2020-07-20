Heartbreaking tribute to Elvis’ grandson

Las Vegas, United States. 23rd Apr, 2015. 12 July 2020 - Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis Presley, Dead at 27 From Apparent Suicide. File photo: 23 April 2015 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough. Red C

Las Vegas, United States. 23rd Apr, 2015. 12 July 2020 - Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis Presley, Dead at 27 From Apparent Suicide. File photo: 23 April 2015 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough. Red C

Riley Keough has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late brother Benjamin Keough following his death by suicide.

Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley's 31-year-old daughter posted a series of throwback photos with Benjamin on Instagram.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," Riley wrote.

The actress described Benjamin as an "angel" and "pure light," and called him her "baby brother" and "best friend".

"Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," she continued.

Riley went on to say she hopes Benjamin can give her "strength to eat," adding that she hopes "you feel god".

"I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again," her emotional caption concluded.

The manner of death for Benjamin, the son of Lisa Marie, 52, and musician Danny Keough, was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 27.

Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin Keough. Picture: lisamariepresley/Instagram

He was also the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Lisa Marie reacted to her son's death in a statement via her manager on Sunday.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," said the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Lisa Marie Presley with all of her kids, including Riley (centre) and Benjamin (right). Picture: lisamariepresley/Instagram

Compared to some of his family members, Benjamin lived a relatively spotlight-free life. He has one acting credit on IMDB, and TMZ reported that he had a $US5 million ($A7.1 million) record deal in 2009.

He was also known for his striking resemblance to Elvis, which, according to the outlet, Presley once addressed.

"Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage," she said. "Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny."

