Heartbreaking post about missing man

The search for missing surf skier Jordan Kelly has been called off. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The search for missing surf skier Jordan Kelly has been called off. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The family of a surf-skier missing off an island near Brisbane for five days have, with “heavy hearts”, called off their search, saying the place he went missing will “forever be a special place”.

Jordan Kelly, 26, set out with his friend Jack McDonald for a two-hour paddle around North Stradbroke Island on Saturday at 10.30am. The two got into trouble in rough waters in the notorious South Passage Bar, where Mr Kelly’s ski started taking on water.

For hours, the pair stayed afloat holding onto Mr McDonald’s ski but eventually Mr Kelly lost grip due to exhaustion. The pair became separated, and Mr McDonald was eventually found at Amity Point Wharf where he was treated for hypothermia.

Emergency services searched for missing surf skier Jordan Kelly off North Stradbroke Island for days after he disappeared. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A large-scale air, sea and land search ensued, but on Wednesday night Mr Kelly’s family – many of whom had flown in from New Zealand – called off the official search.

Mr Kelly’s sister Danielle Brittain wrote on Facebook that it was “with heavy hearts that we would like to inform everyone that tonight at sunset we decided to end the search mission for Jord.”

Jordan Kelly went missing off North Stradbroke Island.

“This has been a difficult decision and it will be incredibly tough to leave him, but Rachel and our family have found comfort and are at peace that he has found his resting place where he loved to be the most, and what a beautiful spot he chose,” she said.

“We would like to thank Mitch, Jodie and the Brisbane Water Police team who have been absolutely fantastic and such a big support for us all.”

Jordan Kelly's sister Danielle Brittain announced on social media on Wednesday night that the family had decided to call off the search for her brother. Picture: Liam Kidston

Ms Brittain also thanked the family and friends of Trent Riley, who disappeared in nearby waters in April and have rallied around Mr Kelly’s loved ones during the search effort.

Thousands of volunteers who call themselves “Trent’s Army” assisted with the effort, for which Ms Brittain thanked them, saying “we are so grateful and will never be able to thank you enough”.

“We have received an incredible amount of donations that have helped with the search and will also be given to the volunteer organisations,” she said.

“Thanks to all of Jordan’s family and friends for all your messages and support. Stradbroke Island will forever be a special place for us all.”



Originally published as Heartbreaking post about missing man