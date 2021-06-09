Menu
The faces of Qld's 2020 road toll
News

Heartbreaking plea as mum of four killed in horror crash

Kristen Camp
9th Jun 2021 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM
A mum of four who was tragically killed in a horror head-on collision at Tuchekoi last week is being remembered as a "beautiful, incredibly strong and joyful" woman.

Maria-Christina Gevers, known to her friends and family as Tina, was a single mum who lived locally to Imbil in the Mary Valley.

On Tuesday (June 1), Maria-Christina was involved in a car crash where her blue Holden Commodore collided with a Nissan Navara on Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd at about 2.50pm.

Tributes are flowing for the single mum of four, Maria-Christina Gevers, who was tragicaly killed in a car crash.
She was freed from her car by emergency services and airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The scene of the devastating Tuchekoi head-on that killed Maria-Christina Gevers.
Police confirmed on Saturday she had died.

Maria-Christina's oldest daughter Claudia Gevers has now created a GoFundMe to help her family with the "shocking costs" of a funeral.

"A beautiful daughter and mum of four children has been taken from us in a horrible accident," Claudia wrote on the GoFundMe.

"A woman who was so incredibly strong, kind hearted, beautiful, bubbly, joyful, a woman who single-handedly raised 4 kids, a woman who was a friend to many, a woman who looked for the good in everything and everyone, a woman who was the life of the party and forever young at heart, has left to be forever in god's care and love."

Maria-Christina Gevers was a mother to her four children, who she raised by herself.
Claudia said the family had prayed for her recovery and tried "everything they could" to help her.

"Unfortunately, we had to let her go," she said.

"We were raised to never ask for money and make do with what we've got, but as much as we are trying it is impossible, we have no choice but to ask."

Claudia said the money raised from the fundraiser would go towards a funeral for her beloved mother.

"We need to lay our amazing mother to rest and we need help," she said.

"If you could please donate just a little bit, it doesn't matter how much, it would be greatly appreciated."

 

Imbil police officer Bill Greer said Maria-Christina was well-known in the small Imbil community and had lived there for between five to seven years.

Her death has left the tight knit community in shock.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE GEVERS FAMILY

Originally published as Heartbreaking plea as mum of four killed in horror crash

Gympie Times

