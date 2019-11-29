Menu
The baby girl was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
Heartbreak as twin baby dies in hospital

by Danielle O’Neal
29th Nov 2019 5:17 AM
A BABY found unresponsive and rushed to hospital after a tragic accident that claimed the life of her twin sister has died in hospital.

The six-week-old girl, who had been taken to Royal ­Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical condition on Wednesday morning, died about 7.30pm on Thursday night.

Paramedics were called to a Sunnybank Hills home on Sunray St at 5.40am on Wednesday after a woman woke to find the babies unresponsive next to her in bed.

It is understood that the ­babies may have been smothered by bedding.

Police at the scene of the incident in Sunnybank Hills. Picture: Peter Wallis
Police at the scene of the incident in Sunnybank Hills. Picture: Peter Wallis

One of the twin girls was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Neighbours previously described having heard the father "howling" after the tragic discovery was made.

The twin sisters have two siblings - an older brother, who was described by neighbours as a "toddler" and an older sister about "kindergarten age".

The parents were described by neighbours as friendly and ­loving, having doted on their children and given them "everything they wanted".

Police ruled the incident as non-suspicious, with detectives having taken down their crime scene at the house before noon on Wednesday.

