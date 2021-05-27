Heartache and unpaid fees: Explosive claims in Folau bid

NEW details have emerged explaining Israel Folau's desperation to return to rugby league with the Gold Coast's Southport Tigers after the controversial star attended training with his would-be club on Thursday.

Folau's reported $250,000 contract, financially backed by Southport sponsor Clive Palmer, is a maximum figure dependent on playing in all of Southport's 10 remaining fixtures plus finals.

The QRL's demand that Folau obtain a formal release from his former Catalans club in France, complicated by the club's insistence Folau remains on their roster for 2021, is costing Folau weekly match payments as high as $20,833.

Folau's first match payment against the Burleigh Bears on Saturday is as good as gone.

Folau's team believe legal action against the QRL undertaken on Thursday is the star's best chance of taking the field for Southport's match the following weekend against Tugun.

Palmer declined to confirm the $250,000 figure at training on Thursday night, citing the arrangement as a private matter between himself, Folau and the club, but said the total figure was dependent on the number of games Folau was available for selection.

Full digital access: Just $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

"He's being paid a lot less than ($250,000) that he's sure of at the moment," Palmer said.

"It depends how many games he can play, how much money he can earn.

"That's part of the deal as any normal thing and we don't know what that (final figure) will be."

Folau's race to return to rugby league has met significant opposition but the greatest obstacle is now his former employer.

Palmer said the QRL had chosen to hide behind a Catalans contract that no longer existed, a stance Folau's legal team believe was taken with the discriminatory intent to block the former Maroon and Wallaby from playing.

"The contract with Catalans has been terminated," Palmer said.

Folau return requires confirmed release from Catalans: NRL: Before letting him return, Queensland Rugby League requires Israel Folau to prove his release from former club Catalans.

"They haven't paid Israel in seven months so he's terminated the contract.

"Now the QRL is trying to hide behind that contract but … Catalans replaced Izzy in their squad in January and he wasn't in their salary cap, and they were three months behind in their payments to Izzy anyway," Palmer said.

"You can't be bound by a contract if someone isn't honouring their side."

Folau said he had communicated to Catalans he would not be returning to France.

"I made it clear to them we weren't coming back, based on my mother-in-law having a stroke in December, and they were aware of that," Folau said.

"It's not new to them."

REVEALED: Gold Coast's biggest sporting scandals

Catalans felt differently when contacted by News Corp on Thursday, saying Folau remained under contract with the club until 30 November 2021.

Unless legal proceedings can strong-arm the QRL into waiving that requirement the 32-year-old remains at the mercy of Catalans.

Joining his teammates on the training paddock will have to wait as well, as Folau's hefty salary is not protected by the QRL's injury insurance policy while still an unregistered player.

Folau trained privately before appearing at Southport to meet teammates and sign legal documents with Palmer on the sidelines.

Southport players and supporters were excited to see the dual-code international, queuing up for handshakes and hugs as they left the field.

Among them was former NSW and Kangaroos forward Tony Williams, a Folau relative on his father's side, who will play for Southport after being sacked by US rugby league club New York Freedom three weeks ago for a social media rant accusing Jarryd Hayne's rape victim of perjury.

Williams is reportedly dealing with a calf injury that will rule him out for at least another few weeks.

Folau said his commitment to Southport was for one season and no longer.

"I'm here for this year and that's it," he said.

"As I said last week, my job is to get back on the field and play alongside my two brothers here at Southport.

"I'm looking forward to getting on the field sooner rather than later and playing footy again."

EARLIER

ISRAEL Folau has made his first appearance at Southport Tigers training, but will not lace up his boots without QRL blessing.

Club patron Clive Palmer told the Bulletin Folau had completed personal training elsewhere but joined the team at 7.15pm for a team talk.

Mr Palmer said that was because the QRL would not insure Folau against injuries sustained while an unregistered player he could not take the field, but would address his teammates at the conclusion of training.

Folau's attendance at training comes as his camp launches legal action against the Queensland Rugby League for "discrimination", after they refused to register the former Maroon and Wallaby without first obtaining a release from ex-club Catalans in France.

Mr Palmer said Folau had not been paid by his old club since November, rendering his contract lapsed.

Fellow disgraced NRL star Tony 'T-Rex' Williams was another attendee at training but did not lace up a boot.

Spectators at training said this was due to a calf injury sustained prior to arriving at the club.

Southport will take on Burleigh Bears in A Grade on Saturday night but Folau's availability for selection is far from guaranteed.

nicholas.darveniza@news.com.au

Originally published as Heartache, 'hiding' and unpaid fees: Explosive claims in Folau bid