Heart surgery blamed for DVO breach

A 23-YEAR-OLD man who contravened his domestic violence order breached it because his partner was coming out of heart surgery.

The Innisfail man pleaded guilty to contravention of a domestic violence order while appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the man was intercepted on May 5 at 12.30am on Railway Street where he was the driver and the victim was the passenger.

In the DVO conditions the man was not allowed to have contact with the victim.

When questioned, he said the victim had made contact and asked for him to come and help her.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the victim recently had heart surgery and had no one to assist her or the children which is why she asked the man to come help.

The man was convicted and fined $600.

