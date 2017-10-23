TRAWLER TRAGEDY: Police confirm identity of second crewman found

UPDATE 4.07pm: THE DIANNE'S skipper Ben Leahy was the other man found inside the Dianne when divers searched the sunken wreckage, police have confirmed.

Police divers recovered the two bodies from the vessel, which is under 30 metres of water.

Mr Leahy, 45, was inside the vessel when it flipped near Middle Island last Monday night.

Adam Binder, 33, Eli Tonks, 33, Zach Feeney, 28 and Chris Sammut, 34 are yet to be found.

Crewmen Ruben McDornan is the sole survivor from the trawler tragedy.

Gladstone Police inspector Darren Somerville said VMR Round Hill and Gladstone would continue patrolling the area near where the vessel sunk tomorrow.

A fixed wing aircraft will conduct air searches and Agnes Water Police will continue land searches, with the help of some locals.

"We hope to continue (sea patrols) this week with the VMR vessels, but (the search) has been scaled back," Insp Somerville said.

Police divers are on stand by.

Insp Somerville said discussions are ongoing between Maritime Safety Queensland, Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and Queensland Police Service for the recovery of the vessel.

POLICE have confirmed one of the two bodies found by divers in the FV Dianne wreckage was 30-year-old Adam Hoffman.

In a statement released by Queensland Police, Adam's family said the Clifton Beach man would always be remembered for his love of the ocean and "adventurous spirit".

Mr Hoffman was one of seven men on board the sea cucumber fishing vessel when it flipped near Middle Island on Monday night.

Ruben McDornan is the sole survivor of the trawler tragedy after he was found floating in the water by passing sailors at 7am Tuesday.

Adam's family said they are heart broken.

"He was one in a million with a heart of gold," their statement said.

"He loved what he did and loved his crew.

"He will forever be our beautiful pirate who went out doing what he loved.

"For those who knew him he loved to laugh and was funny as hell. He had amazing energy, was fearless, courageous and was a genuine legend.

"To his family he was our cherished brother who was kind, thoughtful, loving and would always tell it like it is.

"He loved his family and friends. He leaves behind his beautiful 5-year-old daughter Evie who he loved more than anything in this world, his parents Ross and Suzanne along with his five sisters Melody, Heidi, Sally, Sarah and Alicia."

The family has set up a gofundme page for his daughter Evie where donations will be held in trust for his daughter's future.

"The family are forever grateful to all those involved in the search and rescue/recovery and ask for privacy during this hard time," they said.