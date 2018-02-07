'HEART BROKEN': Tannum mum's dog stolen by pet scammers

A SCAM making the rounds through Gladstone has hit too close to home for local pet owners.

On January 27, resident Amber Bryan sent out a warning of a scam which had targeted her mum the day before and resulted in the loss of her beloved dog.

Amber said the scam involved "people coming to your door (and) claiming to be from a pet groom place and offering a deal "too good to be true".

She said her mum, oblivious to the scam, paid the culprits $100 for four clipping" before handing over her dog on Australia Day.

"Once she paid, they took her dog, (and when) she rang them on the numbers they gave her, (they were) disconnected," Amber said.

She said her mum then tried to go to the address the scammers provided her with but found it did not exist.

"They are scammers who take your money, steal your pets and sell them online," she said.

Amber later told people her mother was left "absolutely distraught" and "heartbroken" after the abduction of her dog.

"Hopefully the police can track down the (culprits)," she said.

A wave of residents expressed their outrage on social media at what happened to Amber's mum and her dog, including people who actively tried to track down the scammers responsible for the crime.

One person said she found "three possible locations ... Tugun, Byron Bay and ... Roma St, Brisbane" to which the phone number linked to.

"I looked up (one of) the numbers and it gave an address in Brisbane, and the (person's) first initial is R," she said.

The resident also asked whether the scammers could be responsible for the disappearance of Zeus - a tan dogue de bordeaux from Tannum Sands, who's New Year's Eve disappearance went viral.

Another person said the second phone number provided by the scammers linked to a private Facebook business page, based at Byron Bay.

Amber is still waiting for word from police in regard to the investigation and the whereabouts of the stolen dog.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or, to report something anonymously, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.