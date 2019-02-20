Menu
Andrew Vesey-Brown died following an alleged altercation at an Auckland St home.
Hearing for Auckland St murder accused looms

Sarah Barnham
20th Feb 2019 11:11 AM | Updated: 12:20 PM
THE hearing date for a man accused of murdering a 23-year-old at a Gladstone home in 2017 is likely to be next month.

Anthony Lee Smits was 29-years-old when he was charged with murder the day after emergency services were called to an Auckland St home with reports of an altercation about 6.20pm on July 10.

Andrew Vesey-Brown, 23, from South Gladstone, was found at the scene and taken to hospital, where he died an hour later.

Smits appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on July 12, 2017 where he was arraigned by Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke.

 

Friends and family attend the funeral of Andrew Vesey-Brown.
He was represented by defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield in court on Tuesday.

The matter was set down for a two-hour directions hearing on March 5, 2019.

Smits will not be required to appear in court during the hearing.

